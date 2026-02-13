Arsenal may have been handed yet another injury scare

Arsenal have been without Martin Odegaard on several occasions this season due to injury, so it was not entirely surprising that Eberechi Eze was selected ahead of him for the fixture against Brentford. The Gunners are understood to be carefully managing Odegaard’s minutes, with a view to preserving his fitness for crucial matches later in the campaign.
However, Eze struggled to make the desired impact, prompting Mikel Arteta to introduce Odegaard at halftime. The Norwegian’s presence brought greater control and urgency to Arsenal’s play, and he played a key role in helping the team secure a valuable point. Despite the draw, Arsenal remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Fitness Concerns Resurface
The season still has a considerable distance to run, and squad management will be critical in sustaining a title challenge. Had Eze delivered a stronger performance, Arsenal might have been able to rest Odegaard for the full match. The club are understandably cautious about risking players who are not fully fit, particularly during such a decisive phase.
Concerns have now emerged regarding Odegaard’s condition. As reported by Metro Sport, the Norway captain was seen limping after the match, raising the possibility of another injury setback. While there has been no official confirmation from the club, the sight of him appearing uncomfortable will inevitably prompt anxiety among supporters.
Depth and Medical Support
Should Odegaard face another spell on the sidelines, Arsenal will need others within the squad to step forward. The team possess alternative creative options, and the club’s medical department has a strong reputation for managing recovery programmes effectively.
Although the situation remains unclear, Arsenal will hope any issue proves minor, allowing their captain to continue playing a central role in what promises to be a demanding run-in.
Odegaard has been really poor for a while, and poor overall this season. In fact, aside from that one good season, he has been quite underwhelming in terms of what he brings.
Odegaard has been a shadow of himself, Saka has been flat and dull for quite a while now, our attack overall remains hit and miss. I am honestly wondering if the problem is the players or the tactics. 6 different strikers utilized since Arteta took over, and not one impressive/consistent enough to stick; again is the problem the players or the tactics?
Is doubling-down tactically the answer, or time to try something new?
I’ve no idea in answer to your question but within the squad, goals are being scored and our GD along with City’s is the most impressive by a long chalk. If I was to hazard a guess, the lack of consistent fitness and at other times over use, has taken its toll on certain players. There have been extended periods of makeshift partnerships. I’m not suggesting it’s exclusive to Arsenal either, but it’s just a thought