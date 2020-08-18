Arsenal may have been too hasty in offering Willian a big contract

Arsenal has just signed Willian for free after he ran down his contract at Chelsea.

The Brazilian is an experienced addition to Mikel Arteta’s side and his transfer to the Emirates has been seen as a major swoop by the Gunners.

He joins the club on a three-year deal that will see him stay at the Emirates until he is 35 years old.

The three-year deal that he gets at Arsenal is one that Chelsea refused to hand to him as several reports have claimed.

However, a new report from Mail Online claims that the Brazilian is angry at the Blues for the way they handled his contract renewal.

They claimed that while it was widely reported that the Blues had offered him a two-year deal, the reality on the ground is that the Blues never really had the desire to keep him.

Arsenal will have offered him the three-year deal because they thought that he would have signed for another team or even renew his deal at Stamford Bridge if we offered him similar or worst terms.

This new revelation now shows that we may have acted in desperation and maybe if we had waited a little we still might have signed him on lower terms and maybe for fewer than three years.