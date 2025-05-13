Arsenal may have failed in a late attempt to hijack Man Utd transfer

Matheus Cunha looks increasingly likely to depart Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the current season, as the Brazilian forward attracts interest from several top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Despite Wolves’ inconsistent campaign, Cunha has delivered consistently strong performances. His ability to make an impact in challenging circumstances has elevated his profile, positioning him as one of the most dependable strikers in the English top flight. His technical ability and versatility have not gone unnoticed, and it is no surprise that elite clubs are lining up to secure his services.

Arsenal have been monitoring Cunha for some time as they continue their search for a clinical frontman. The Gunners are keen to reinforce their attack ahead of next season after falling short in their pursuit of silverware. However, they now face stiff competition from rivals who have moved more decisively.

Manchester United Move Ahead in Transfer Race

Manchester United appear to have gained the upper hand in the pursuit of the talented Brazilian. The club has taken concrete steps towards adding Cunha to their squad and is believed to be in advanced negotiations. The Red Devils are seeking to bolster their attacking options following a campaign marked by inconsistency and injuries in the final third.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal made an attempt to hijack the deal but were unsuccessful in convincing Cunha to change course. The report states that while Arsenal showed strong interest, Manchester United’s earlier and more sustained engagement with the player has placed them in a dominant position.

Cunha Poised for a Step Up

Cunha’s progression at Wolves has made it clear that he is ready for a bigger challenge. His performances have earned him the reputation of a player capable of competing at the highest level, and a move to a top Premier League side now seems inevitable.

While Arsenal will regret missing the opportunity to add him to their ranks, the transfer window remains open for twists. Nevertheless, Cunha looks set to join a club competing for major honours next season, and his next move will be watched with interest by both Wolves supporters and the wider football community.

_________________________________________________________________________________

