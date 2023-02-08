Arsenal may have found a Caicedo replacement already

Arsenal wanted to sign Moises Caicedo in the last transfer window and tabled some impressive bids for the Ecuadorian midfielder, but Brighton turned them all down.

The Gunners had made him a priority signing as they looked to get as many players into their group as possible in the January window.

However, Brighton did not want to sell and now the move could be back on at the end of the season if Mikel Arteta’s side is still interested.

However, journalist Rudy Galetti has now revealed that Arteta’s stance on Caicedo might change in the summer as he seeks to use one player already at his disposal.

He tells Give Me Sport that the Gunners might give the role to Albert Sambi Lokonga if he does well on loan at Crystal Palace.

Galetti said: “In the summer, they could try again for Moises Caicedo, but [Mikel] Arteta wants to make a final decision only after evaluating the performance of [Albert] Sambi Lokonga, who is now on loan at Crystal Palace. So, it’s an option, but at the moment, nothing has been decided yet for Moises Caicedo in the summer”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo is a fine midfielder who has done well for Brighton so far and we could still move for him in the summer.

But if Sambi Lokonga does well on loan, we could use the money for the Ecuadorian to strengthen other parts of our team and give the Belgian a second chance.

