Arsenal may have gained an advantage over Bayern in race for La Liga midfielder

Martin Zubimendi is a coveted signing for most top European clubs, and Arsenal is among them.

Who wouldn’t want to sign a midfielder from Spain when he is one of the top players in his position in La Liga?

The Real Sociedad man could have left his current club last summer, but he chose to stay and help them in the Champions League.

Arsenal is looking to enhance their options with him in the summer, but they face competition from several other clubs.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been tracking him for months and will give Arsenal a run for their money.

However, Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on his future, and Arsenal seems to be leading the race now.

The transfer insider says Barca’s interest is not yet serious, while Bayern’s interest is now uncertain after Xabi Alonso announced he will remain at Bayer Leverkusen.

They were planning to sign Zubimendi if Alonso became their next manager, but circumstances have changed.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi seems like a player who will add more quality to our squad and keep us around the top of the Premier League table.

The midfielder is attracting attention from the top teams because of his quality, and we should do our best to secure his signature.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.