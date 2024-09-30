Arsenal may have had it tough staying unbeaten so far, but the next 5 EPL games could be trickier

Six games into the new season, the 2024-25 Premier League campaign is still quite young, but it has been quite exciting. It’s been nerve-wracking; we’ve already seen Arsenal win without Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. We’ve seen them avoid defeat in games against Brighton and Manchester City, despite playing with only 10 men in the whole of the second half.

As entertaining as the first six games have been, it is just the beginning. Our Gunners have 32 more league games to protect their unbeaten record as they look to try to lift the Premier League unbeaten.

So far, Arsenal has secured four wins and two draws; can they maintain this winning streak?

Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League fixtures are as follows:

~ Arsenal vs Southampton on 5th October

~ Bournemouth vs Arsenal on 19th October

~ Arsenal vs Liverpool on 27th October

~ Newcastle vs Arsenal on 2nd November

~ Chelsea vs Arsenal on 10th November

The fixtures against Southampton and Bournemouth may appear straightforward, but they may not be. Against Leicester, our team had 36 shots, of which 16 were on target, but we were on the verge of dropping points. Underestimating teams can be a big problem. Some of us, myself included, were sure Leicester was a “walk in the park.”

However, the Gunners are wiser, and I believe Southampton and Bournemouth will encounter formidable opponents when they take on our Gunners. That said, the clashes with Liverpool, Newcastle, and Chelsea will be very tricky; in fact, it is the trickiest run of fixtures, but if we can get through them unscathed, there’s no reason why this Arsenal team can’t go unbeaten this season.

Darren N

