Arsenal may have lost Jurrien Timber for the rest of this season

Jurrien Timber was injured in his first competitive game for Arsenal after the club signed the Dutchman in the summer.

Timber moved to the Emirates as a highly-rated defender in European football and was expected to be a key player for the club.

He started Arsenal’s first match of the season as a left-back, showcasing his versatility.

However, he did not complete that game after sustaining an injury that turned out to be long-term.

Arsenal did not include him in their Champions League squad, indicating that he would miss the first half of the season.

However, a new report has suggested that things could be even worse for the defender, as he is now expected to be out until the next pre-season.

While discussing the available players for the Netherlands national team ahead of Euro 2024, Algemeen Dagblad revealed that he will not be fit for the competition next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that Timber suffered that injury as soon as the season started and he would be cursing his luck.

However, we expect him to remain among the best signings in our squad when he returns to action.

Mikel Arteta followed him for a long time before making his move for the defender.

