Arsenal may have lost narrowly to Bayern Munich, but our lads have gained more valuable experience

Arsenal was never going to have an easy game when they travelled to Munich for our second leg, especially considering our opponents continued success in this competition over recent decades, but I feel they could easily have won it if we had been just a tiny bit more clinical, and they can still hold their heads up after losing narrowly at a ground where we have historically been battered.
One thing for sure is that Thomas Tuchel knows that his team had to use every ounce of that experience to get past our young Gunners, who have not even been in Europe’s premier competition for the last seven years.
No matter how close we were to reaching the Champions League semis, there is no doubt that our lads have gained a mountain of experience from our amazing journey, and it won’t seem quite so daunting next season, as Mikel said after the game: “We haven’t been in the Champions League for seven years, we haven’t been in this position for 14 years, but our intention is to fast-forward everything and in our first season, be ready to play in the semi-finals and we were very close.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t managed to do it, so we have to learn from it, me first, and earn the right to be in the same position next season.
“I’m obviously very sad. The dressing room is very disappointed. We had a lot of hope and invested a lot to go through, but the margins in this competition are super small, and we lacked to make the difference in those moments.
“We had our moments again. I think the team played with a lot of personality, but we lacked that magic moment at some stage or to force a mistake, because that happens as well to go through in the tie. We have to congratulate Bayern; they have done it, and they are through.”
When you think where we were just a few years ago, this Arsenal team have improved beyong recognition, and with a few more astute acquisitions in the summer, we will be even better prepared next year and will hopefully go even further.
We are improving every season, and long may it continue.
Onwards and Upwards!
Losing in the Quarterfinals to Bayern Munich in Champions League with a youthful team isn’t the end of the world. We are all sad about the defeat, Yes but it is experience which is useful for the future.
Our season isn’t over. We need to win all our remaining matches and hope City slips up which is still possible.
COYG!
We messed this up at home last week. Two schoolboy errors cost us badly.
Huge game at Wolves on Saturday.
People keep bringing up how much MA has spent etc. but the truth isn’t always that simple.
I saw someone comparing MA to Rodgers, fair enough. MA is limited yes, not as great as Mourinho/Pep but definitely better than Emery was for us or Wenger in his last years.
Then they keep saying au contraire how great Klopp is. I don’t argue that but in all his greatness, he won the title just ONCE, the Champions League ONCE and he’s been at Liverpool for almost a decade. More than us sure, but I’m trying to highlight how difficult those are to actually win. Klopp has spent money but the difference is Pool also knows how to sell (something we do not).
And spending money does not equal success. For every hundred million well spent by City, are followed by terrible two hundred million spent by Chelsea/United.
Our starting XI, everyone bar Jorginho/Havertz, have never played in the CL nor in the knock out stages for that matter. That also includes our manager. Our team is still very green. We didn’t win but we wen’t toe-to-toe with the club that last time spanked us 10-2, who also have almost a starting XI full of Champions League winners.
Long story short, I’m sad to lose but I still enjoy watching Arsenal so much more than the whole decade we had 2010-2020. MA makes mistakes like many managers do (Havertz was a weird purchase), but he’ll learn along with the inexperienced players.
And if you’re feeling like someone else would do his job better, please name these successors for arguments sake. We had serial winners Conte/Mourinho managing Spurs and for the first time in their careers they won nothing as a manager. We have Ten Hag coming with huge reputation to manage Man United, and he looks so lost. And also Klopp leaving Pool next season, I’m pretty sure every Pool fan would like him to stay despite Pool not even playing CL this season.
@DaJuhi
Stop comparing him to Unai, who was just a coach and had next to zero input over the team, or AW’s final years in an attempt to compensate or justify for Arteta’s shortcomings.
And to set it straight, a mistake is an unintentional action. Intentionally repeating the same action is a pattern…Jus sayin
It is not an attempt to justify anything, I am aware of his mistakes. It is a fact that we are more enjoyable to watch than Emerys Arsenal or Wengers late Arsenal. Emery has been deemed a failure at each big club he’s been (Arsenal, PSG) but thrived at the slightly “smaller” clubs such as Villa, Sevilla. Maybe it is because those clubs only need “a coach” but bigger clubs require a manager, who knows.
Can you elaborate, how does one repeat the same mistakes if the culprit is inexperieced in the surroundings involving these mistakes? I understand how MA would repeat mistakes in the Premier League but how does he repeat mistakes in a competition he’s never managed at with players who also have never played at it? Surely you cannot compare the Champions League being the exact same as the Premier League?
I guess what I’m trying to say is how we beat reigning Champions League winners City in the league, and drew them at the Etihad, DOMINATING THEM and yet couldn’t finish off a club like Porto without penalties. I cannot see any other reason for this than inexperience and all the mental things they bring.
Sensible comment. We made a step this season IMO. I just hope we don’t drop too many points for the remainder of the PL because this would point in the direction of another collapse which would question our mental strength. Dropping points to Villa and being eliminated by Bayern is not the end of the world, but not beating Wolves this weekend would start to point in the direction of a mental weakness.
Well written article which I agree totally, We must learn quickly how to play against these European teams as next season we will have to play a minimum of eight different teams in the new CL format. This will be a massive test for our manager and players alike so should be really exciting for us fans. This season is not dead yet but no more slip ups can be afforded, and hope City and Pool drop points instead. Here’s hoping.
Over all the season can still be seen as successful IMO.
Important will be, for me:
to see if we can avoid a total late season collapse in the next PL games. We need to show we can run City close and finish within a few points of 1st or win the PL (still possible – we can’t make it easier on City by dropping more points)
to see if we will strengthen the squad during the summer and rotate more often and better next season. Once again our team are starting to look a little burned out when it matters. Saka has been a bit of a non factor lately, possibly as a result of too many games , which seemed inevitable with amount of games he was used in.
I think Havertz filling in at striker was Ok, but if we buy a real striker, I still think we lose a bit with him in mid-field, we need some more depth in midfield IMO
to see if we can move on players we don’t use and get a decent price for them (Ramsdale, Viera, ESR, Nkatia etc)
What frustrates me with the Bayern defeat was that it was individual errors that cost us, not Bayern brushing us aside as they’ve done with ease in the past. We kind of beat ourselves.
You win and lose as a team, so of course there should questions asked of Arteta, but I put this defeat more on the players, especially the first leg.
What can any manager do when your players make big errors, and don’t do the basics? What infuriated me yesterday was Martinelli letting his man go for a free header, which ultimately sent us out.
Then Saka, who had been so poor, with the last kick of the game couldn’t even beat the first man from the corner.
And before the moaners claim it’s Arteta’s fault for picking these players, it’s was our key players that messed up over the tie. Gabriel and Rice for the first goal, Saliba for the pen, and Martinelli for the winner in Munich.
Bayern were always the favourites, but weren’t great over the two legs, and it feels like we shot ourselves in the foot to be honest.
Disagree Jen
If we had won we would be told how great manager is so if we lose has to be same principle ?
He chose to get Raya ( mistake in first leg )
He chose to buy Havertz
He chooses to have subs like Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson ( championship players,)
His management of smith Rowe has been odd
He chooses to not to really use Partey over two legs
He chooses not to stick with one left back
He also every time we get to this stage of season has an inability to make players believe
He keeps saying same thing
Don’t get me wrong, he’s done a good job but of course he has to take responsibility
So when I said we would have to play better then we did against Porto to get through I was dismissed and called names
But we go out and the narrative changes ?
I’m relieved, having woken up with slightly less disappointment, that there has been an article which I think represents a balanced view of the WHOLE and not just what happened over the last 2 legs and the Villa game.
I understood the frustration of the calls for change with Arteta and the dismissal of the abilities of a large number of the players. It’s how we react to losing
The reality is, as Arteta said, we haven’t been in the CL for 7 years or as far for many more. I call that a big stride forward in the development of the players and the management team . I’m not giving Arteta a free pass for anything; only trying to explain why it’s so difficult to breakthrough and remain in contention.
Arsene Wenger was at the helm for such a long time – most of which included CL football- that it’s difficult for some to accept that rebuilding from his legacy was going to take time. Not quite there yet but on the right path
To put our loss into some context, City failed at this stage too and were expected to see off RM which on home soil should have happened.
100% agree. I just hope we beat Wolves because I don’t want to think about the mental strength of this team. Losing to Villa can happen, no shame, losing to Bayern also no shame, dropping points to Wolves and now it starts to look like a collapse.
But Sue there are some who accept that and are shut down
Go read the comments when I wrote we would to play better then we did against Porto
What I’m worried about is there seems to be this suggestion that we should be content with just being in CL ?
If that was case why sack Mr Wenger?
Dan
I’ve learnt over the time I’ve read and commented on JA that you have a high regard for Wenger and I did read your post when you knew we’d regress. Surely you don’t think that during the intervening years that AW would be back in the top 4?
I’m not advocating being happy to “just make the top4” but I do try to have a slice of realism in my thinking. I can’t believe that Arteta will be happy to be amongst the early departures every year- going out at the group stage. We made the quarter finals at our first attempt in 7 years. I think that is something to be positive about
SueP
I thought there wasn’t much in it between the two teams over both legs
As someone mentioned early. 2 school boy errors in the first leg and defence switching off for a moment last night
BM used all there experience and know how to get over the line and again mentioned earlier. On a terri le nights sleep and better head this morning I thought BM were slightly the better side over both legs.
Thought we were the rank outsiders from all the teams left in the competition but still expected us to win as always
1 front to fight for now and see where we go in the next 6 games
Until it is mathematically impossible to win it then i still believe
Onwards and upwards
With no Premier League team in the semi finals, I’m thinking: are we overestimating the strength & quality of the PL?
Very good point Jax and it crossed my mind too. If Dortmund and Bayern are still in it and BL are likely to beat West Ham- then perhaps the balance of power -so to speak – is shifting