Arsenal may have lost one transfer target to Bayern Munich

Arsenal have reportedly missed out on signing Nathaniel Brown, with reports claiming that the defender has agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich during this transfer window.

The Eintracht Frankfurt full-back has emerged as one of the standout performers in his position over recent seasons, attracting interest from several leading European clubs. Arsenal have been monitoring his progress closely and were believed to be considering a move to bring him to the Emirates.

During the 2025/2026 campaign, Brown elevated his performances to another level and established himself as one of the most highly regarded full-backs in European football. His displays reportedly strengthened Arsenal’s interest as they looked to identify players capable of enhancing their squad.

Arsenal’s pursuit falls behind

The Gunners continued to follow Brown’s development and were expected to approach this transfer window. However, their inability to move quickly may have cost them the opportunity to secure his signature.

According to Hayters, Bayern Munich shared Arsenal’s admiration for the defender and have now reached an agreement over personal terms with the player. A transfer is therefore expected to progress in the coming weeks.

Although the clubs have yet to settle on a transfer fee, the report suggests that negotiations over Brown’s valuation are unlikely to become a major obstacle. The defender has reportedly identified Bayern as his preferred destination, giving the German champions a significant advantage.

Arsenal may need alternative options

Brown’s impressive form has led many observers to believe he possesses the attributes required to thrive under Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal manager remains committed to strengthening his squad with high-quality talent capable of maintaining the club’s competitiveness.

While the Gunners already have several strong options at full-back, Brown was viewed as a player who could add further quality and depth to the squad.

If Bayern complete the transfer, Arsenal may be forced to redirect their attention towards alternative targets. The outcome would represent a disappointment for the Gunners, particularly given the long-standing interest they had shown in the defender.

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