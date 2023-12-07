Arsenal may have lost Tomiyasu until February

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for the next weeks until the new year.

The injury is a big blow to the Gunners because he is one of their most important players, thanks to his versatility.

The Gunners have enjoyed having him in their squad in the last few months, but a new report has revealed he may not play for them again until February.

While he is expected to be back in action before then, 90 Mins reveals he would head to the Asian Cup when he returns from his injury.

The competition runs from 12 January and 10 February and he is one of Japan’s most important players.

His current injury will sideline him for around a month, but when he returns, he will likely head straight for the Asian Cup.

The next time we see him in action might be 17 February against Burnley.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi has been one of our best players; losing him for that long period will be a big blow.

However, he would want to represent his country, and we know how committed players are to their national team, so he is likely to be out till February.

