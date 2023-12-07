Arsenal may have lost Tomiyasu until February

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for the next weeks until the new year.
The injury is a big blow to the Gunners because he is one of their most important players, thanks to his versatility.
The Gunners have enjoyed having him in their squad in the last few months, but a new report has revealed he may not play for them again until February.
While he is expected to be back in action before then, 90 Mins reveals he would head to the Asian Cup when he returns from his injury.
The competition runs from 12 January and 10 February and he is one of Japan’s most important players.
His current injury will sideline him for around a month, but when he returns, he will likely head straight for the Asian Cup.
The next time we see him in action might be 17 February against Burnley.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tomi has been one of our best players; losing him for that long period will be a big blow.
However, he would want to represent his country, and we know how committed players are to their national team, so he is likely to be out till February.
Pity if true as he’s so versatile and our best left back option in my opinion.
It’s so unfortunate that fine players like Tomi, Tierney and Partey are injury prone.
You cannot win a Premiership title with players like that – unfortunate yes, but the team comes first.
Another million pounds in wages while he regains his fitness, only to lose it once again a month later.
Its ridiculous.
It’s becoming a habit of his. Hasn’t had a single run yet where he’s been available. I know he’s much loved here, but if a team like Bayern were to put in a good offer, we need to be realistic and ask ourselves if its worth passing on a good offer for a player whose availability is like a game of roulette.
Another player who spends as much time on the treatment table as he does on the pitch.
A simple fact of the matter is that you need players that you can rely on throughout the season – not a week here or a month there.
Another position where we might need to strengthen..