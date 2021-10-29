Arsenal may have missed out on this striker after he makes a defining career decision

Arsenal may have missed out on the signature of Lautaro Martinez after he signed a new deal with Inter Milan.

Football London maintains that the Gunners have an interest in his signature, however, in a new post on the Italian club’s website, they reported he has agreed to a new long-term deal with them.

The new deal has no release clause, which makes things trickier for Arsenal or any of his other suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This would come as a blow to Arsenal’s plans for the next summer transfer window.

Martinez would have been the ideal replacement for the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette, but he needs to be struck off of our transfer wishlist now.

While he could still be sold, the lack of a release clause on his current deal means Inter can demand absolutely more than they should.

Arsenal has other players on their transfer wishlist and it’s best to turn our attention to them now.

We do not have to bring a new striker in the January transfer window unless we lose the likes of Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who have both entered the last year of their current deals.

It would be interesting to see the striker that Arteta would add to his squad. However, we can be confident that he will sign a good one considering the work he has done with our defence and midfield so far.