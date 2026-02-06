Arsenal may have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of Sunderland game

Bukayo Saka missed Arsenal’s most recent match, and there are now concerns that another key player could be unavailable for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Sunderland. Injuries have been a recurring challenge for Mikel Arteta this season, with only a handful of matches played with a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal have benefited from improved depth across the squad. Significant work was done during the summer transfer window to enhance both the quality and quantity of available options, and that investment has begun to pay dividends over the course of the campaign. Even so, the club would ideally want all of its leading players fit and available as they approach the decisive stage of the season.

Squad depth tested again

Sunderland are next on the schedule, and Arsenal will be mindful of the difficulties posed by the Black Cats in the reverse fixture. That earlier meeting showed Sunderland to be an organised and resilient opponent, and there is an expectation that they will continue to compete strongly in their matches this season. While the upcoming game will be played at the Emirates, Arsenal are aware that Sunderland is capable of offering a serious challenge.

As the season draws towards its conclusion, Arsenal understand the importance of maintaining focus and showing respect to every opponent. That mindset will be essential if they are to meet expectations and sustain their momentum in the league.

Fresh injury concern emerges

There is now uncertainty surrounding the availability of Jurrien Timber. According to Metro Sport, the defender was absent from Arsenal’s most recent training session. The reason for his absence has not been made clear, which has inevitably raised doubts over his fitness ahead of the Sunderland match.

While the club will be hopeful that the issue is minor, caution is expected if there are any lingering concerns. Arsenal are unlikely to risk Timber unless he is fully fit, particularly given the depth available in defensive areas. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as preparations continue.

With Saka already having missed the last game, Arsenal will be eager to avoid further disruption. How Arteta manages his resources in the face of these fitness concerns could prove decisive as the campaign reaches its final weeks.