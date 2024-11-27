Arsenal may have suffered a new injury in the win against Sporting

Arsenal has faced a series of injury challenges this season, and unfortunately, they may have suffered another blow during their 5-1 win against Sporting Club. Despite being in fantastic form in their last two matches, Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled with fitness issues throughout the campaign, and it appears they may have lost another key player.

The return of Martin Odegaard from a long-term injury layoff had been a major boost for Arsenal, contributing to their improved performances. The Norwegian playmaker’s return has helped elevate the team’s overall level, and the Gunners would certainly not want to lose another crucial player as they look to continue their strong run of form.

However, during the match against Sporting Club, Gabriel Magalhães was forced to limp off the pitch before the end of the game. The Brazilian defender had been solid throughout the fixture, even scoring a goal, so it was concerning to see him leave in discomfort. Gabriel has been a key figure in Arsenal’s defence this season, and his absence would undoubtedly be a blow to the team’s stability.

Following the game, Arteta addressed Gabriel’s injury and revealed that the decision to substitute him was made due to discomfort. He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “We had to make the change for Gabriel because he was feeling some discomfort.”

Losing Gabriel, who has been central to many of Arsenal’s best results this season, would be a significant setback, especially with the team enjoying such a strong period of form. The hope now is that his injury is not as serious as initially feared and that the team can avoid further disruptions to their squad as they aim to push for success in the remainder of the season.