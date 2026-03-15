Arsenal may have to break Isak record to sign La Liga striker

Liverpool paid £125m to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United at the start of this season, and Arsenal may have to break that record if they want to complete a move for Julian Alvarez.

The Gunners have reportedly been monitoring the Argentinian attacker since his time in the Premier League. During that period, Arsenal showed interest in signing him, but Manchester City was unwilling to negotiate a deal. The club believed that selling Alvarez to Arsenal would strengthen a direct rival, and as a result, they refused to open discussions over a transfer.

Instead, Manchester City chose to sell the forward to Atletico Madrid, where he has since become a key figure in the squad.

Alvarez Key Player at Atletico Madrid

Now in his second season in Spain, Alvarez has developed into one of the most important players in the Atletico Madrid team. His performances have made him a central part of the club’s attacking setup, and he will be focused on helping the side finish the current campaign strongly.

However, there is growing speculation that the current season could prove to be his final one at the club. Reports suggest that Atletico Madrid may be willing to consider his departure if the right offer arrives.

Arsenal Could Face Record Fee

As reported by Sport, Atletico Madrid is now open to Alvarez leaving the club, although any transfer would require a record-breaking fee. The report claims Arsenal may have to pay more than Liverpool spent to sign Isak if they want to secure the Argentine’s signature.

Such a deal would make Alvarez the most expensive signing in Arsenal’s history, surpassing the fee previously paid for Declan Rice. A transfer of that scale would represent a significant financial commitment from the Gunners.

The potential cost could also complicate Arsenal’s plans in the transfer market. The club already invested heavily in their attacking options when they signed Viktor Gyokeres during the summer.

Because of that recent investment, Arsenal may be reluctant to spend a similarly large amount on another striker only twelve months later. Even so, Alvarez remains a player admired by the club, and any opportunity to sign him would likely receive serious consideration if circumstances allow.