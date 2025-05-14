Arsenal may have to go head to head with PSG for Chelsea midfielder

Arsenal are ‘hard at work’ on a deal for Chelsea midfielder, Andrey Santos. Le10 Sport have reported the Gunners are keen on the Brazilian, as are Paris Saint-Germain. It is thought the pair are ready to go head to head for the young midfielder in a bid to strengthen their respective midfields. The report confirmed PSG had an interest even prior to his move to Chelsea and have remained keen ever since. In the form of the Gunners however, a new contender has emerged to provide competition. Potentially sparking a bidding war in the process.

Chelsea struggles

Despite joining Chelsea in January 2023, the Brazilian is yet to play a game for them. Since leaving Vasco da Gama to join the London club, he has yet to make his debut, instead making loan moves to Nottingham Forest and currently, Strasbourg. This has been as a result of Chelsea’s congested squad with a lot of competition for places. Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Moisés Caicedo are all ahead of him in the rankings! He has spent the entirety of this campaign in France and has been a standout player for Strasbourg. His tally of 10 goals and 4 assists from midfield is among the best (productive wise) thus far with only Emmanuel Emegha and Dilane Bakwa producing more goals and assists for the french side. Despite his impressive season thus far, Chelsea have remained non-committal regarding his future with even the player appearing unsure about his role moving forward. This could open the way for either one of PSG or indeed Arsenal to pounce.

Midfield reinforcements needed

Arsenal’s need for midfield reinforcements are obvious to see. There are questions over the long term future of Mikel Merino as well other departures on midfield. Depending on what happens with Thomas Partey, Arsenal could make do with 2 or 3 new additions in midfield. One of those could be an attacking midfielder given Martin Ødegaard’s struggles all season long. Andrey Santos might prove to be just the fit and also an answer. This is due to his his versatility, he has featured in all midfield roles this campaign with his impressive goal tally being a testament to his abilities as an attacking midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether the blues will entertain an offer, but let me get your thoughts in the comments gooners. Should Arsenal pursue a deal for the 21-year-old?

