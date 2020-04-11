Arsenal may have to offer outcast a new deal if they want to sell him for a decent fee

Arsenal will struggle to get the £22 million they are asking AS Roma to pay for Henrikh Mkhitaryan unless they offer him a new deal claims a report in the Express.

The Armenian was surplus to requirements at the Emirates before he was loaned out to Roma last summer, however, he has found form again and the Italians want him to remain with them.

Roma has informed Arsenal of their intention to sign him permanently, but the Gunners seem to be pricing them out of a move for the former Manchester United man.

Mikel Arteta claims that the forward might still have a future at the Emirates, however, it seems that the club would rather cash in on him.

He is one of the team’s big earners so getting him off their wage bill would bring relief, however, the Gunners want to sell him for as high a fee as possible.

Roma is his only suitor at the moment and if Arsenal is serious about selling him for a good fee, the Gunners may have to give him a new deal because his current contract expires after next season.

This upcoming summer is the best time for them to sell him or they risk losing him for free in 2021.