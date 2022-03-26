Arsenal may have to pay around €40m for PSV star

Arsenal remains interested in a move for PSV star, Cody Gakpo and a summer move for the Netherlands international could be on the cards.

He has become the latest top attacker from the Dutch side to impress European elites, following in the steps of the likes of Memphis Depay before him.

Arsenal will spend some money to strengthen their offensive department in the summer as they continue to rebuild the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side has lost some key attackers and more could leave them by the end of this season, which will make it even more necessary to make new signings.

A report via Sport Witness claims the Dutchmen expect a bid from Arsenal and they have tipped him to break their transfer record for outgoing players, naming €40m as a possible transfer fee for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo has 8 goals and 13 assists in the league alone this season and those numbers could get even better if he moves to a bigger club like Arsenal.

At 22, he is also at an age where we can mould him into the type of attacker we want, which makes him an ideal player to add to our squad.

It remains unclear how much we will spend on transfers in the summer, but a move for him will cost good money.