Arsenal could have to use Thomas Partey as right back against the Saints today

The latest rumours from the Arsenal camp suggest that Mikel Arteta might have to switch to playing Thomas Partey at right back. Against PSG, the Arsenal manager had to substitute Jurrien Timber during the halftime break. The Dutch defender experienced a muscular issue during the first half of the game, which the Arsenal technical bench did not want to risk.

Following Arsenal’s training on Thursday, most Arsenal fans noted that the training photos released for their match against Southampton did not feature Timber. As they wondered if the former Ajax player would miss the Southampton match, they also noticed that the latest training photos didn’t include Ben White, who has been recuperating from an injury and hasn’t appeared in Arsenal’s last three games.

Certainly, there is reason to be concerned about the Arsenal right-back, given that three key options, White, Timber, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, are experiencing fitness issues. Arteta was asked by the media yesterday if Timber and White will be available to feature against Southampton, Arteta said: ‘We had to modify training for our players, we’ve done the same today because of the load they had.

‘It’s a decision to make this [Friday] afternoon whether to involve them, yes or no. Yeah, they are close. [Takehiro] Tomiyasu as well is close to being involved, so good news.’

That said, if Arteta needs to find a right back for his team’s game against Southampton, Thomas Partey is a plausible candidate.

Partey started the 2023-24 season as a right-back, appearing in the role for the first three games. Though his performance there wasn’t headline-worthy, he was adequate before suffering an injury and being sidelined.

Since his return, he has never played at right back, but that could change. With Mikel Merino now returned to fitness, there’s a good chance we’ll see a Partey right-back cameo.

Would you be comfortable with that?

Darren N

