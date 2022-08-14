Arsenal may have to wait to sign Premier League midfielder

Leicester City could force Arsenal to wait until next summer before adding Youri Tielemans to their squad.

The Belgian is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, and he has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time.

Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad in this transfer window, but he is not finished yet.

He may add a new midfielder to the group and Tielemans has seemed to be the chosen one.

However, the Belgian has just a single season left on his current Leicester City contract, and he does not want to extend his contract with them.

They are still asking for a huge transfer fee to sell him, which could make him remain with them this summer.

A report on The Sun says the Foxes are prepared to keep him and even though that means he will leave for free in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans would be one of the sought-after free agents in the summer if Arsenal doesn’t sign him now.

The Belgian will improve our midfield, and squad depth has been an issue for us for some time.

If we don’t add him to our squad now, we need to be prepared to get him on a pre-contract in January, else another suitor will win the race for his signature.

Watch Mikel Arteta on Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for the Gunners….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…