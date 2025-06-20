Arsenal may need an alternative as Thomas Partey talks fail to make progress

Arsenal are facing increasing uncertainty over the future of Thomas Partey as the midfielder approaches the final ten days of his contract with the club. Despite a string of strong performances last season and a return to full fitness, the Gunners have yet to secure an agreement that would see him remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Initially tipped to leave last summer, Partey has since re-established himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad. His recent form has convinced the club’s hierarchy of his value, leading to a renewed effort to retain him beyond the expiry of his current deal. Arsenal are also expected to add Martin Zubimendi to their midfield options during the current transfer window, yet that move has not diminished their desire to keep Partey in north London.

Contract Talks Facing Stalemate

Although both club and player are open to an extension, discussions have not progressed as hoped. Partey has agreed to enter negotiations, but a resolution appears far from imminent. The latest update suggests that talks have hit a significant roadblock.

As reported by the Daily Mail, negotiations between Arsenal and Partey have been lengthy but remain unproductive. The report highlights a considerable gap between the expectations of the two parties, raising doubts over whether an agreement can realistically be reached in the short time remaining.

Arsenal Risk Losing a Key Midfielder

The possibility of Partey departing as a free agent would leave Arsenal in a difficult position. With no deal currently in place, the club could be forced to revisit the transfer market in search of a replacement. This would likely come at a higher cost, particularly given the limited availability of top-quality midfielders during the summer window.

Losing a player of Partey’s calibre and experience without compensation would be a significant setback. While both sides are believed to want a positive outcome, the lack of tangible progress suggests that Arsenal must now prepare for the scenario in which Partey leaves the club. If no breakthrough is achieved soon, his departure will create an urgent need for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

