Arsenal may regret getting Sterling instead of Gyokeres on deadline day

Most Gooners were enthused by the prospect of Arsenal adding a striker in the summer transfer window. Viktor Gyokeres is a striker who most of us were thrilled to see join Mikel Arteta’s project.

The Sporting Lisbon striker was rumoured to be a target for Arsenal for the 2023-24 season. Many were astounded by his goal-scoring skills, which culminated in 43 goals and 15 assists for that season.

While no European teams showed interest in his services early in the summer, it became clear in July that Arsenal would have scouts monitoring him (they wanted to see how he performs after a minor surgery he had).

During the pre-season, the ex-Coventry player performed admirably, and as the Premier League transfer deadline approached, Gooners eagerly anticipated whether his swoop would go through, but it did not and we ended up with Raheem Sterling on Deadline Day instead.

Gyokere’s performance over the last few months hinted at why Arsenal might have missed a transfer trick. The Swede has been an exciting player for both his club and nation. He has 10 goals and 5 assists in his last 10 appearances for club and country.

If there’s one man in excellent shape, it’s him. Arsenal could have won the game against Brighton, especially in the first half, if they had someone as clinical as him.

It’s unclear if Arsenal will maintain their interest in the former Championship star and if he’s gradually persuading them to try to sign him.

The North Londoners may be justified in spending money on a top striker as soon as the transfer market opens, given Eddie Nketiah’s departure and lack of replacement. If Gyokeres is not the next striker Arsenal signs, it will be intriguing to see how effective the one they do get is.

Gyokeres Sterling

  1. It’s not so bad, we got Sterling for nothing more than his wages, and could still try for Gyokeres next time. It’s not as if Arsenal chose Rahem over Viktor, just that we were unlucky in our attempt to sign him. No blame can be attached.

    Reply

      1. I would say more to do with the fact we are skint because of the splurges we have seen over the last few years .
        It was obvious it would come to a head eventually,especially with are non existent out goings ,even this season we are in the red again and that’s been our best selling transfer window in awhile .

        ReplyHighlight Thread

