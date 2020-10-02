Arsenal may still be able to land long term target for a discounted fee

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar this summer after the French side reduced their asking price.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Gunners for much of this transfer window and they have made at least one bid to sign him.

Their offer hasn’t been good enough to get Lyon to do business with them, but they haven’t given up on signing him.

Mikel Arteta’s side offered £32million for him, but Lyon president, Jean Michel Alaus claims that their offer is nowhere near his club’s valuation of the France international.

He told Canal+ via Express Sports: “There was a timid offer. We felt like they didn’t consider the fact that this is a player in the French national team. So, it was an offer that did not even make us consider making a sale.”

When asked how much Lyon want for the player, €40million (£36m) or €50million (£45m).

“It is certainly more than the first number that you mentioned,” he replied.

Arsenal has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer, but they have only managed to sign Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian on permanent transfers and Dani Ceballos on loan.

Arteta needs a new midfielder and as they prepare to allow Lucas Torriera to join Atletico Madrid, it is even more important for them to sign Aouar.