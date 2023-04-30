Arsenal may still get the chance to sign Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio has continued to maintain its intention to keep Arsenal target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in their squad beyond this term.

The Serbian has been in fine form for them over the last few campaigns and continues to show he has what it takes to thrive in a top league like the Serie A.

He could lead Lazio to return to the Champions League at the end of this campaign and the Rome-based side wants him to lead them in the competition.

However, Milinkovic-Savic does not share their plans and has refused to sign an extension so far.

A report via Sport Witness claims the Serbian wants to help them to finish this season as high as possible before leaving.

His intention remains to change clubs and this could force Lazio to listen to Arsenal’s offer for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has had a good spell in Italian football and can take that form to the Premier League with Arsenal.

We have some fine midfielders in our group now, but he would still find space to play next term as we would compete for at least four trophies from the start.

It would be interesting to see how much Lazio will sell him now after quoting over 100m euros for his signature in the last few seasons.

Watch Arteta after Man City defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…