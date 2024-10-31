Arsenal may still not welcome back any key injured player for this weekend

In the match against Liverpool, Arsenal suffered setbacks with Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber, both sustaining injuries that forced them off. These injuries have added to Arsenal’s growing list of sidelined players, which already includes influential figures like Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori. Given their importance in Arsenal’s starting lineup, supporters are eagerly awaiting news on whether any of these players might recover in time to face Newcastle.

According to Standard Sports, hopes for a swift return are slim for most of these players. Ben White is the only player with a realistic chance of making a comeback before the weekend, while Gabriel, Timber, Calafiori, and Odegaard remain major doubts for the Newcastle fixture. White’s potential return could bolster Arsenal’s defence, which will need to be solid to contend with Newcastle’s potent attack.

Arsenal’s title ambitions depend heavily on their ability to maintain consistency, especially against tough competitors like Newcastle. Dropping points could allow rival teams to extend their lead, making it critical for Arsenal to secure maximum points in each game as the race tightens. In this context, having first-team regulars back from injury as soon as possible is essential for Arteta’s side, particularly as the season progresses and competition intensifies. The return of players like Odegaard, Timber, and Gabriel would be invaluable, offering stability in defence and creativity in attack, which will be critical for Arsenal’s sustained success in the league.