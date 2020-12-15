Arsenal may turn to new midfield target following CSL decision

The Chinese Super League have agreed to introduce a salary cap on their foreign football players, which is set to exile a number of top talents.

One player who has plenty of knowledge of the Premier League, and previous experience with two of Arsenal’s current crop is Oscar, who previously played at Chelsea alongside both Willian and David Luiz.

The midfielder revealed to Fox Sports Brasil in September that he had spoken with his two former team-mates who had urged him to make the switch to North London, but he was happy to honour his contract with Shanghai.

That may no longer be an option however, after the Chinese FA opted to bring in a rule which means that he can only earn a maximum of £2.7 Million a year, over 85% less than his current earnings according to the DailyMail.

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a creative midfielder to help out with our issues at present, and have been linked with moves for Houssem Aouar, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christian Eriksen, but a deal for Oscar could well prove an exciting option.

Oscar has five goals and eight assists from his 16 league appearances this term, the most goal contributions of his team, and at 29 years-old should still have some of his best years ahead of him.

Should Arsenal pursue the Brazilian’s signature over a deal for Aouar or Eriksen?

Patrick