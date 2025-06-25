Arsenal may use Odegaard’s tactic to sign another Real Madrid star

Arsenal remains in the market for attacking reinforcements and could yet make a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The Brazilian international has been linked with a summer departure from the Spanish giants, and Arsenal is monitoring his situation closely.

Rodrygo has long been admired by the Arsenal hierarchy for his technical ability and versatility in the final third. With Real Madrid adding new attacking options, there is a growing belief that Rodrygo could become available before the end of the window. Reports in Spain suggest that Madrid has softened their stance on a sale and may now be willing to listen to offers.

Although the Gunners’ current focus is firmly on signing a new striker, there is still a possibility that they will move for a winger before the window closes. Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are two of the centre-forward targets being seriously considered, and progress is reportedly being made on both fronts.

Arsenal could repeat the Odegaard strategy

While the club prioritises signing a number nine, Arsenal remains alert to any opportunity that may arise for Rodrygo. According to journalist Charles Watts, the Gunners may employ a similar strategy to the one they used to sign Martin Odegaard from Madrid.

Writing for Caught Offside, Watts said:

“They do have time to weigh up their options and see what happens with Rodrygo, much like they did when they eventually signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

“They held on during that summer, despite having interest in the likes of James Maddison and Emi Buendia, and when Madrid decided that Odegaard could leave, Arsenal leapt at the chance and got the deal done.

“It would not surprise me if they were to try something similar with Rodrygo.”

Depth and value will be key to decision-making

Rodrygo would undoubtedly improve Arsenal’s attacking options and offer Mikel Arteta another top-level player who can play across the forward line. However, the club will need to be smart with its spending. Any move would likely depend on Real Madrid’s willingness to lower their demands further, or possibly sanction a loan deal.