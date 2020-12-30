Arsenal medical agreed as first January signing close

Arsenal have agreed to bring Omar Rekik to London to undertake a medical, with the defender having remained in our plans since the summer.

Our club was in talks over a deal in the previous window, but failed to get this over the line as the deadline drew shut in October, but we’re wasting no time in returning for his signature this month.

The window is yet to even open, but Rekik’s medical is already being planned after his club agreed to allow him travel.

Omar’s older brother Karim left the club to join Sevilla in the summer, and this was believed to have persuaded him to leave Hertha Berlin also.

The Dutch youngster is claimed to have been a player that Per Mertesacker is keen to work with, and he will be overseen with the Under-23 squad before hopefully getting his chance in the first-team, although he is expected to train amongst the seniors at times.

Rekik has a number of rivals ahead of him at present as he looks to break into the first-team fold however, with Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Luiz all currently battling for central roles at the back for Arsenal, while William Saliba was also signed from St Etienne last summer and is yet to make a senior appearance.

Bild claims the deal is likely to cost a fee of around £600,000.

