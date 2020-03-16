According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal’s head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll has decided to stay at the Gunners after previously agreeing to join Liverpool.

The Athletic claim that a late change of heart spurred O’Driscoll’s decision, Liverpool had sought the medical chief as a replacement for Andrew Massey – who recently became FIFA’s medical director.

Arsenal fans should be delighted that they’ve managed to keep hold of such a key member of staff.

O’Driscoll’s move to Liverpool seemed like it was completed as the Arsenal doctor reportedly submitted his resignation in January.

The Gunners even advertised for the medical chief’s replacement:

🚨| #AFC Arsenal’s head of Medical services Gary O’Driscoll has decided to join Liverpool FC. However, Arsenal will not let him leave until a replacement is found. The club have already started advertising for the role as head of sports medicine. 📸: [Gunners Live] pic.twitter.com/ggnfqE5pyk — afcSource™ (@afcSource) January 15, 2020

The Athletic claim that pleas from Edu and manager Mikel Arteta convinced O’Driscoll to change his mind.

O’Driscoll is certainly regarded as one of the best in his field if a club like Liverpool were keen on his services.

O’Driscoll has a very impressive resume, the medical chief has formerly acted as the official doctor for the British & Irish Lions rugby tours.

O’Driscoll’s 11 years with the Gunners will continue, this is a massive coup for the north London outfit.