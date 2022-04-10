Arsenal meets with the agent of former Chelsea favourite

Arsenal has become serious about adding Eden Hazard to their team and they have even held talks with his representatives, according to a report.

The Belgian has struggled since he moved to Real Madrid in 2019 and the Spanish club will gladly offload the former Chelsea hero.

Arsenal needs new attackers, and Hazard has a lot of experience in destroying Premier League defences.

A move to the Emirates could help him return to form and it seems Mikel Arteta thinks so too.

Foot Mercato, as reported by The Daily Mail, claims the attacker is strongly on the radar of the Gunners and they have held talks with his entourage as of last week.

Arteta wants to add his experience to his current group, which could boost their chances of becoming a top-four club again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to learn from our mistakes and if we do, we won’t consider a move for Hazard after what happened with Willian.

If the Belgian is a flop in Madrid, it would be an expensive gamble to bring him back to London.

He might hit top form and become the player we want, but it could also backfire and he might just turn out to be yet another poor transfer decision.

