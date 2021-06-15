Arsenal membership renewal is now open

Arsenal has opened their membership renewal for the 2021/2022 season, as announced on their website.

The Gunners have some of the most loyal fans in the Premier League and they have continued to support their club through a difficult spell.

The Gunners will not play in Europe next season, but one good thing is that they will probably have capacity crowds at the Emirates stadium before the season ends.

Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled for cash and the renewal of season tickets will help to generate some much-needed funds.

While announcing the opening of ticket renewals, the club detailed some incentives for their fans who will subscribe for another season.

Some of them include priority treatment on ticketing when full capacity crowds can watch games as well as 10% off whatever they buy at Arsenal Direct.

The club statement reads: “We are pleased to announce that you can now renew your Silver, Red, Cannon, Purple and Junior Gunners Membership for the 2021/22 season

“Renew your Arsenal Membership now to enjoy exclusive Membership benefits including priority ticket access to all full capacity home matches at Emirates Stadium, 10% off retail at Arsenal Direct and our Season 2021/22 Membership Pack*.

“If you’re an Adult Silver, Red, Purple or Cannon Member you will also gain access to our new programme for Members, My Arsenal Rewards.

“All Adult and Junior Gunners Membership prices will remain the same as last season. For us to recognise the longevity of your Membership you must renew each season using the same Membership number. This applies to Junior Gunners, Cannon and Red Memberships.”

As the fans return to watch their beloved players, they will expect fine performances from the likes of Bukayo Saka and others to justify laying out for the season tickets.