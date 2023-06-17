Arsenal Men and Women released players lists including Rafaelle and Maitland-Niles

The Premier League is preparing to unveil the list of men’s players whose contracts are nearing expiration, and Arsenal has taken the opportunity to express their gratitude and send their best wishes to a number of players from their first team, under-18s, and under-23s squads. These individuals’ current contracts are set to officially conclude on June 30, 2023.

Among the players whose time at Arsenal is coming to an end are Zach Awe, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matt Smith, and Tom Smith.

These individuals have made significant contributions during their tenure with the club and will now be exploring new opportunities in their careers. Additionally, negotiations are currently underway regarding the contract of Reiss Nelson, whose deal is also set to expire on June 30, 2023.

🚨 Arsenal have reached full agreement with Reiss Nelson over new long term deal, as revealed weeks ago — player verbally agreed, here we go #AFC It will be valid until 2027 with option for further season. Club waiting for Reiss to sign asap to avoid new bids from other clubs. pic.twitter.com/O4Oufo91cn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023

In addition to the first-team departures, several scholars will also be bidding farewell to Arsenal as their contracts reach completion. Kaleel Green, Alexandar Kovacevic, Tino Quamina, and Mathaeus Roberts will be moving on from the club, seeking new avenues to continue their development and pursue their footballing aspirations.

The women’s team at Arsenal will also see a trio of players departing following the expiration of their contracts. Mana Iwabuchi, Rafaelle Souza, and Fran Stenson have contributed significantly to the success of the women’s team, and their absence will be felt as they move on to new challenges in their respective careers.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was one of those players who helped Arsenal when the team was in disarray but it's time for him to move on. There's no need extending his contract until 2027 only to send him out on loan again. Good luck Ainsley Maitland-Niles, we will never forget you. https://t.co/2MDft6xgxm — Follow me Arsenal fans ✪ 🇳🇬🇧🇯🇹🇬🇬🇭 (@truth_hurts_ba) June 16, 2023

Arsenal acknowledges the invaluable contributions of all the players mentioned and extends its gratitude for their dedication and commitment to the club during their time at Arsenal. The club emphasizes that these individuals will always be part of the Arsenal Family, and they are wished good health, happiness, and continued success in their future endeavors.

The Gunners remain committed to building a strong and competitive team, and as the football landscape evolves, fans eagerly await the next chapter for the club.

Yash Bisht