Arsenal men could learn a lesson or two from Champions League-winning women’s team

Yesterday, Arsenal Women lifted the Champions League trophy following an almighty victory over Barcelona. The Spanish giants were edged 1-0 by the Gunners, who had to battle hard throughout the 90 minutes. Stina Blackstenius secured the win for Renée Slegers’ side with a close-range finish midway through the second half.

The North Londoners claimed their second Champions League title in history, having previously lifted the trophy in 2007 when Swedish side Umeå were narrowly beaten 1-0 on aggregate.

Arsenal Women set the European benchmark

In contrast, the men’s side have never won the Champions League, coming closest in the 2005/06 campaign when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the final after initially taking the lead. That defeat has haunted the club’s European journey ever since, with two further semi-final appearances, against Manchester United in 2009 and Paris Saint-Germain this season, ending in disappointment. Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by PSG in their latest attempt.

Arsenal Women have now achieved what Arsenal Men have not, winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League and avoiding complacency when it mattered most.

Women’s success should inspire the men’s team

Their success should inspire the men’s team as they prepare for next season’s competition. The Gunners also have a wider point to prove in Europe, especially after bitter rivals Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League this week. While some may downplay that achievement given the competition’s status as Europe’s second tier, it is still a European trophy, something Arsenal have not won since lifting the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994 with a 1-0 win over Parma, courtesy of an Alan Smith goal.

Arteta’s side must now move beyond this season’s semi-final setback and push forward with the belief and resilience that the women displayed against Barcelona. They were held for much of the match, yet still found a way to break through.

The men’s moment in Europe should arrive soon, especially after reaching the final four this season, but only time will tell.

Regardless of gender, this is a proud time to be a Gooner following the women’s historic success, which reflects positively on the club and its supporters alike.

Liam Harding

