Arsenal show their class with message to Liverpool after Watford end their unbeaten run

Arsenal’s unique record is intact for another year!

Arsenal fans haven’t had a huge amount to celebrate this season, so forgive us for feeling a small thrill and a big sense of pride that Watford were able to prevent Liverpool replicating our famous 2003/04 Invincibles side yesterday.

The Hornets won 3-0 against the runaway Premier League leaders at Vicarage Road, giving Jurgen Klopp’s side their first league defeat of the season, and ensuring their unbeaten run ended at 44 games, making it the second longest ever in English football to our 49.

Arsenal’s official account tweeted to sum up what pretty much every Gooner was feeling after the final whistle…

But they didn’t rub it in Liverpool’s noses, instead sending the Reds this classy message in response to their impressive run finally coming to an end…

Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020

There’s no Premier League football for Arsenal this weekend, but we’re in action on Monday night as we take on Portsmouth away in the FA Cup fifth round.