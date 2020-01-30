Arsenal mid season break to Dubai may not happen

Arsenal warm-weather training camp at risk of being called off after the Coronavirus outbreak in the UAE.

Arsenal could be forced to abandon their plans for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai this month after the recent discovery of the Coronavirus outbreak in the UAE, according to a report in the Telegraph.

A Chinese family who moved to the UAE on the 16th of January have been diagnosed with the deadly disease that is sweeping through China.

The location of the family is presently unknown however, there are fears that they might have infected more people as they entered the country.

Mikel Arteta has been planning to take his players to a warm-weather training camp and Dubai became the final location they chose after they also considered some parts of Europe.

The camp is designed to help Mikel Arteta know more about his team as well as for him to integrate new signings and strategize for the second half of the Premier League season.

It would not be the end of the world if they had to cancel the trip to Dubai, there are other locations and it would surely be better to be safe than sorry.

The Gunners have been in fine form since they made Arteta their new manager, but the ultimate goal this season is for him to help them finish inside the top four.

The Gunners are currently ten points behind Chelsea who are 4th on the league table and they would feel they can gatecrash the top four party with a run of fine results.