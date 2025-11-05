Arsenal Midfield General Proves His Class With Another Complete Performance

As many expected following his masterclass at Turf Moor, Declan Rice delivered once again at the Fortuna Arena, where Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 3-0. He continues to show that he is not just an important player in this Arsenal side, but someone who raises the standard of everyone around him.

Another Top Performance

The midfielder produced an assist for Mikel Merino’s second goal, created the most chances, completed the most passes (50 out of 52), and dictated the tempo from deep. What stands out is not only the technical quality, but the awareness. He understands when to speed up the move, when to recycle possession and when to break lines with that driven pass into the final third. It was another controlled display and importantly, he managed it all without picking up a booking. A caution would have ruled him out of the upcoming clash with Bayern Munich, but Rice remained composed and finished the match clean.

Media Reaction

Here is how the media responded to his performance.

As cited by Evening Standard:

“In brilliant form right now and has taken his game to another level. Created the third goal with a lovely lofted pass into the box.”

The midfielder also received praise from The Sun:

“Once again, the lynchpin in the middle of the park and was at the heart of everything the Gunners did well going forward. Teed up Merino’s second with a beautifully floated ball in the 68th minute.”

Meanwhile Goal highlighted his influence in possession:

“Completed more passes than anyone else on the pitch, and by extension created the most chances. Comes away with an assist for the ball into the box that gave Merino the second of his brace.”

Week in, week out, Rice continues to show his growth at Arsenal, developing into one of the most complete midfielders in the game. Gooners should never take that for granted.

What do you think Gooners, is Declan Rice now one of the best midfielders in Europe?

Daniel O

