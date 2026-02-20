Arsenal midfield target compared to Andrea Pirlo

Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Sandro Tonali as a key addition to their squad next season, making him one of their primary summer transfer targets. The Italian midfielder has been a standout performer for Newcastle United this term, contributing decisive interventions and influencing several key statistics. His impact has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal identifying him as one of the finest talents in England and aiming to strengthen their squad with top-quality players.

Mikel Arteta would reportedly be delighted to bring Tonali to the Emirates, with the midfielder often compared to Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo. The comparison reflects Tonali’s composure, vision, and ability to dictate play, traits that have drawn attention both in England and during his time at AC Milan.

Arsenal’s Interest in Tonali

The Gunners are understood to view Tonali as a player capable of significantly enhancing their midfield, combining creativity with defensive awareness. Securing a player of his calibre would align with Arsenal’s strategy of recruiting elite talent to maintain their competitiveness in the Premier League and across European competitions. Tonali’s presence would add both experience and technical quality to a squad aiming to challenge for honours in the coming seasons.

Shay Given on Tonali’s Development

Former goalkeeper Shay Given has expressed a hope that Tonali remains at Newcastle United despite the growing interest from Arsenal and other major clubs, including Juventus. According to Metro Sports, he said, “There has been a lot of talk from his agent in the last couple of weeks, a lot of noise around him as well about is he there for the long-term.

‘I hope he is [there for the long-term] because, I might say a big statement here, but he reminds me of Pirlo. He makes things look simple.’” Given’s comments highlight the admiration that Tonali commands for his technical abilities and game intelligence.

Arsenal will likely continue monitoring the situation closely, recognising that securing a player of Tonali’s talent would be a significant boost to their ambitions for the next season and beyond.