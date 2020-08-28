Arsenal midfield target has little to say about leaving his club

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar and the Frenchman had the chance to end the rumours surrounding his career recently, but he gave almost nothing away.

The Lyon midfielder has been one of the standout young midfielders in Europe this season and his fine performance for the French side helped them reach the semifinal of the Champions League.

They won’t play in Europe this season and that could see them lose some of their top talents, including Aouar.

He has been linked with a move to top sides like Real Madrid, Juventus and Arsenal in this transfer window, but when he was asked if he will miss the fans as he is leaving he simply said, he hasn’t left yet and couldn’t say.

He was asked whether it would be tough to leave the Lyon fans without saying goodbye – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aouar simply responded to L’Equipe via Sun Sports: “I haven’t left yet. So I haven’t asked this question.”

Asked again if he will like to leave Lyon ahead of Euro 2020, Again, he responded: “I haven’t left yet!”

Arsenal has landed Willian and they will soon complete the signing of Gabriel, Aouar might become their star midfield signing and he will be a fine replacement for Dani Ceballos.