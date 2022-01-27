Arsenal midfield target is perfect for them insists Whelan

Noel Whelan is convinced that Renato Sanches is the perfect player for Arsenal to sign.

The Gunners will continue to strengthen their squad and the Portuguese midfielder is one of their many targets.

After struggling at Bayern Munich earlier in his career, the Euro 2016 winner has been reborn at the French club, Lille.

He helped them to win the Ligue 1 title last season, and he was also impressive at Euro 2020.

This has made him the subject of interest from several clubs around Europe, including the Gunners.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan, tells Football Insider that the former Swansea loanee is the right fit for the Gunners.

“He’s exciting. He’s got great speed, can dribble really well – and with real power.” He said

“He can really commit players going forward, and that’s what Arsenal are all about under Arteta.

“They’re looking to break forward with pace through the likes of Saka and Smith-Rowe – and Sanches could just add to that even further.

“He would fit right in at Arsenal. It’s all about characters.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta has added some exciting players to the squad in recent transfer windows.

Our midfield has been bolstered with the likes of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga. However, we need to keep adding quality players to the squad.

With Mohamed Elneny almost certain to leave, Sanches is probably one of the best replacements we can get.