Arsenal midfield target praised for these two attributes

Arsenal transfer target, Yves Bissouma has been hailed as a complete Premier League midfielder as he continues to shine for Brighton.

The Malian joined the Seagulls from Lille in 2018, and he has steadily improved at the Premier League side.

His fine form and fitness record has attracted the attention of top Premier League teams in recent months, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

With the race for his signature heating up, Mail Sport has had a look at why every top team wants to sign him.

At 24, he has a lot of room for improvements, yet the report praises him for his no-nonsense approach and ball recovery skills, among other attributes.

He is one of the best players when getting possession off an opponent, and has the third-most tackles in the Premier League this season.

He also stands as the fourth midfielder in the Premier League on ball recovery.

The report reads: “Connotations of Vinnie Jones and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock are drawn; old-school tacklers who thudded into challenges with blood-curdling outcomes.

“To regard Bissouma in such a manner would be wide of the mark, but the 24-year-old is very much no-nonsense in the way he extracts possession from his opponents and gets his side on the front foot.

“It is exactly why Brighton brought him to English football, and he’s now learned the dark arts with remarkable fluency.

“Under Graham Potter the Seagulls try to quickly squeeze chances in their favour, by turning over the ball and feeding the attacking line. Bissouma is crucial with this.

“Bissouma currently sits third out of all players in the Premier League for tackles made, reflecting his innate ability to be in the right place at the right time.”

On his ball recovery, it says: “Manager Potter asks a lot of the 24-year-old, wanting him to put in the tackles all over the pitch but also remain on the ball where possible, due to his all-round play.

“This naturally leads to a much higher rate of losing possession, except Bissouma has now become well versed in rapidly making amends and getting his side back holding the advantage.

This season so far he stands as the fourth-ranked midfielder in the Premier League for most recoveries made.”