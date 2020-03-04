Arsenal midfielder admits he wants permanent move to Turkey

As I have just said in my previous article, it is obvious that Arsenal need to cash in on some of their overpaid players and underused squad players to cope with our new financial hardships after three years without Champions League football, especially if we are not in ANY European competition next season.

One that I feel is sure to leave is the unused Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, perhaps Aubameyang with the Barcelona rumours continuing to come out of Spain, but also we have players like Henrik Mhkitarayan and Mohamed Elneny out on loan, which we could do with getting off our books and hopefully making a few quid on as well.

Henrik Mhkitarayan has intimated that he wants to stay at Roma after this loan period, and the Arsenal midfielder Elneny has now made it clear that he is happy at Besiktas and would like them to take him on permanently. The Egyptian told Bein Sports (via the Standard): “Of course I am happy because I feel like I am part of the Besiktas family,” he said.

“Always, always, know I am glad to be here and I don’t know about the future.

“Of course I don’t know about the future, but if Besiktas want me they can pay my current team and I can stay.

“Of course I am happy to here and I always fight to help my team-mates, to help with the club, to improve and to be like I wish.

“Every time I wish we win every game. That’s what we expect because we are a big club and we have big players and we have a good team.”

And when he was asked if he could see him still playing there next season, he sounded quite keen for the move to happen. “Really I don’t know.

“Football always changes and I don’t know about the future.

“I don’t know if the club (Besiktas) want me or not, you have to ask the club as well if they want me or not and if they want me to continue with them.

“I have said all the time I am happy here. I am glad to be here. I always loved playing at big clubs.

“Before I played at Basel in Switzerland, the big club there, Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and Besiktas is a big club around the world – everyone knows this.

“It is up to the club because if the club want me, I want to stay. I can stay, no problem.”

Well, he seems to be quite valued by Besiktas, having played 17 of the 24 games so far this season, so hopefully the Gunners will get a few more millions for selling this Arsenal midfielder to add to Arteta’s transfer kitty…