Arsenal midfielder agrees terms ahead of January move

Mohamed Elneny has agreed terms with Galatasaray ahead of a move in January, but a deal with Arsenal still needs to be met.

The Egypt international has just one Premier League appearance so far this season, having come off the bench during our disappointing 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, so it would be no shock to understand that Elneny was considering an exit.

The 29 year-old has entered into the final 12 months of his current contract in north London, further enhancing the likelihood that he will be leaving the club either in January or worse, for free come the end of the term.

The latest report by Fanatik claim that he has now agreed terms ahead of a move to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig for the new year, and while we may have been worried about losing both he and Thomas Partey for the AFCON in January, we may now turn our attentions to finding a suitable replacement for the long-term.

Alternatively, we could well look to bring Charlie Patino into the first-team squad from our youth side, with an increasing level of attention having turned to his ability.

Should Arsenal jump at the chance to move on Elneny come January? Should we forget about bringing in a replacement and promote from the youth instead?

Patrick