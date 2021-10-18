Arsenal midfielder agrees terms ahead of January move

Mohamed Elneny has agreed terms with Galatasaray ahead of a move in January, but a deal with Arsenal still needs to be met.
The Egypt international has just one Premier League appearance so far this season, having come off the bench during our disappointing 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, so it would be no shock to understand that Elneny was considering an exit.
The 29 year-old has entered into the final 12 months of his current contract in north London, further enhancing the likelihood that he will be leaving the club either in January or worse, for free come the end of the term.
The latest report by Fanatik claim that he has now agreed terms ahead of a move to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig for the new year, and while we may have been worried about losing both he and Thomas Partey for the AFCON in January, we may now turn our attentions to finding a suitable replacement for the long-term.
Alternatively, we could well look to bring Charlie Patino into the first-team squad from our youth side, with an increasing level of attention having turned to his ability.
Should Arsenal jump at the chance to move on Elneny come January? Should we forget about bringing in a replacement and promote from the youth instead?
Patrick
I wish Elneny well, good professional.
I’b bring Azeez back from loan, but only if he’s actually going to be used.
Azeez only played one game so far. Just recovered from injury…
Galatasaray will pay a fee of £5 for Elneny while
Arsenal will pay £42,000 of his weekly salary for the remaining 6 months of his contract.
Saed Kolasinac will also leave for Turkey to play with his old mate Ozil at Fenerbahce in January.
Fenerbahce has agreed a similar deal to Ozils where arsenal will pay 90% of Kola’s salary a total of £100,000 per week till his contract runs out in July.
Next will be Bellerin then Torreira then Nketiah.
Then Guendouzie then Saliba then???
Millions down the drain due to past transfer negligence.