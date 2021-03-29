Arsenal midfielder allowed to return home with mother in ICU

Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira has been allowed to return to Uruguay after being given special leave with his mother admitted to the intensive care unit of hospital.

The 25 year-old has been spending the current season on loan with Atletico Madrid in La Liga, where his side currently sit top of the division.

Torreira hasn’t been enjoying as much playing time as he would have liked, but his priorities may well be looked at following the latest news.

Lucas’s mother has supposedly been admitted to hospital after suffering after contracting Coronavirus, as confirmed by Sport.es.

The player himself has already suffered with Covid-19 earlier in the campaign, but is not believed to have had any long-term struggles overcoming the illness himself.

We hope Torreira’s mum will enjoy the same fortunes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s mother, with the striker leaving his bubble whilst she was struggling, but she is believed to have made a recovery before he returned to the playing squad in North London.

South America appears to be amongst the worst hit by the Coronavirus at present, with the BBC reporting on new strains from Brazil and South Africa wanted to be contained to their environments.

The UK has had their own issues with their own newly found strains also, but the vaccine program in the UK appears to be working wonders at present.

Patrick