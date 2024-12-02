Arsenal midfielder believes our upcoming run of home matches can help close the gap on Liverpool

With the 5-2 win over London and league rivals West Ham, Arsenal had temporarily narrowed the gap between them and the Premier League table toppers Liverpool to 6 points.

The majority of Gooners had hoped that Manchester City could improve and defeat Liverpool, keeping the gap between the Merseyside club and Arsenal at 6 points, but that didn’t happen.

Liverpool emerged victorious, beating the defending champs 2-0, regaining a 9-point lead over our Gunners. Arsenal can only hope that the Reds drop points, as they aim to accumulate as many points as possible through a prolonged winning run.

Given their unwavering determination to win, Jorginho might have unveiled their hidden strategy. According to him, they must achieve victory through any means possible. To achieve this, he feels they start by transforming the Emirates Stadium into a fortress, punishing their opponents there, and then hoping to leverage this momentum in away games.

The Italian midfielder told the Express, “I think it might help. But we need to be ready for anything and trying to win in any context. We need to try and use our strength at home to win as much as possible.”

Jorginho’s strategic rallying call is timely. Given Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, they will be playing 8 of their next 12 games at the Emirates Stadium. Managing a perfect record at home and gaining momentum from that should help them go on a winning streak. Liverpool will drop points; they just have to.

That said, up next for the Gunners is a clash with an unpredictable Manchester United at home. A win over the Manchester Reds should set the perfect foundation for wins over Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Brentford thereafter.

Newcastle and Everton now have the chance to do what City and Real Madrid have failed to do: stop Liverpool in the Reds next 2 PL matches.

Sam P

