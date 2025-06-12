Arsenal midfielder breaks silence on Arsenal future amid contract uncertainty

Thomas Partey has spoken out about his Arsenal future, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 for £45 million and arrived with big expectations. While his early years were disrupted by recurring injuries, his performances gradually improved, culminating in a cohesive and reliable 2024–25 campaign.

Despite his resurgence, this season may prove to be his last in Arsenal colours. His current contract ends on June 30, and although both club and player are reportedly open to an extension, no official agreement has been reached.

Partey opens up about priorities and family influence

Speaking to 3Sports, Partey offered insight into his mindset as contract talks continue. He made it clear that happiness, family, and long-term goals will influence his decision.

“I think the first thing is where are you happy and where do you feel at home,” he said. “At the end of the day you’ve been in football, you’ve been in different teams.”

He added, “Then it’s about what is your next objective, what do you want to achieve next? You still have to look at all this, and at the end of the day, we all have a family that needs money. This is our mind.”

“I’m an Arsenal fan, I can’t decide anything and just have to leave it to my agent and the club. Me, I just want to enjoy football.”

Zubimendi’s arrival could influence the outcome

Partey’s future remains up in the air, but the club still has time to agree fresh terms. Whether they choose to do so may depend on how other transfer business develops.

Martin Zubimendi is widely expected to arrive in July, and his presence could alter the dynamics in midfield.

Could the former Atletico man stay and form a double pivot with the Spaniard? Or will Arsenal view Zubimendi as a long-term replacement?

Gooners, would you keep Partey for another year, or is it time for a midfield reset? Let us know your thoughts.

Benjamin Kenneth

