Arsenal midfielder cleared of involvement in betting case

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been cleared of any involvement in a betting scandal after he controversially received a yellow card against Leeds United season.

There was unusual betting on the Swiss midfielder getting the caution and he seemed to have deliberately earned it, which made the bookies report it to the FA and he was under investigation.

There had been fears the midfielder would receive a ban if he was found guilty.

However, The Sun reveals there is nothing more to worry about because he has been cleared of all wrongdoing.

Xhaka has been a key player for Arsenal this season and seems to have worked on his on-field discipline as well, which sees him receive far fewer yellow or red cards.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka was previously a very undisciplined player on the field who easily got cautioned, but that has all changed in this campaign.

He is a key man for us and his performance is one reason we challenged for the Premier League title.

Reports claim he could leave the Emirates at the end of this season, with Bayer Leverkusen keen to add him to their squad in the summer.

The Gunners will now hope they can get a good replacement for him when the transfer window reopens.

