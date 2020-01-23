Arsenal midfielder could be on his way to Spain this month

Valencia set to tempt Dani Ceballos away from Arsenal.

Arsenal may lose Dani Ceballos before the end of this transfer window as the Spanish midfielder looks to earn a Euro 2020 callup with Spain.

Ceballos joined Arsenal from Real Madrid over the summer on loan until the end of the season.

He started his Arsenal career on the right track and he was even named the man of the match against Burnley, however, he struggled to replicate his performance in other games and he was subsequently dropped by Unai Emery.

The Spaniard was fired while Ceballos was injured, but he is yet to start a game under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has admitted that he has more than enough players in Ceballos’ position at the moment and that could force the 23-year-old to look into ending his current loan deal.

Spanish outlet Marca claims that Ceballos has the desire to play for Spain in Euro 2020 and he believes that he has to play more games to be considered for the squad.

The report further claims that Valencia is waiting in the wings to sign him if he became available.

There is no break clause in the loan deal that took him to Arsenal and unless the Gunners feel that they can do without him, it would be hard for him to leave the Emirates this month.

If Arteta does not see Ceballos fitting into his plans and the player wants more game time then letting him move is probably the best thing for all parties.