Arsenal midfielder drops biggest hint yet over his future

Lucas Torreira has opened the door for an Arsenal exit after just two years at the Emirates.

The Uruguayan was one of the stars of Arsenal in his first season at the club after he joined them from Sampdoria after a fine showing at the last World Cup.

Fans had high hopes that his second season would be an amazing one, but it has been far from that.

He struggled to maintain his place under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg also didn’t fancy him that much.

He has continued to struggle for a place in Mikel Arteta’s team so far as the Spaniard considers other midfielders before him.

Before the transfer window was even open, his agent has already hinted at him returning to the Italian Serie A.

Teams from that competition have been linked with a move for him and he may have played his last game for the Gunners after he recently admitted that if he left the club, it will be for the best.

‘I have a contract with the club and I have to respect it, obviously, if I have to leave it will be for the best,’ Torreira told radio station Sport 980 as quoted by the Mail.

Truth be told, losing Torreira would not be the end of the world.