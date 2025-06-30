Arsenal Midfielder Exit Sparks Battle Between European Giants

Thomas Partey is now a wanted man…

Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan are prepared to battle tooth and nail for the Ghanaian international, with confirmation that he is set to leave Arsenal today, 30th June, as a free agent.

Arteta wanted him to stay

Towards the back end of last season, Mikel Arteta made it clear he hoped the 32-year-old would remain at the club.

Understandably so, Partey enjoyed a brilliant, injury-free 2024/25 campaign, delivering consistent, quality performances as the heartbeat of Arsenal’s midfield.

With four goals and three assists to his name, Gooners finally got to witness the version of Partey they were promised.

One could even argue it was his best Premier League season since arriving in 2020 for €50 million.

While the player reportedly felt he’d earned a pay rise, the club were reluctant to budge, preferring to retain their current wage structure in the new contract proposal.

No agreement was reached, and Partey will now depart on a free transfer.

Arsenal wasted no time planning for life after Partey

Partey is now free to negotiate one final lucrative deal, and his long-time admirers Milan and Juventus are circling, ready to offer terms he finds suitable, as per Football-Italia.

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are also in the mix, keen to add experience as they chase domestic dominance.

Back in North London, the Gunners have wasted little time lining up replacements.

A deal has reportedly been struck for Christian Nørgaard, with the Brentford captain expected to be unveiled following completion of a £10 million move.

That said, Martin Zubimendi is expected to be the true heir to Partey’s role.

The Spaniard brings positional intelligence, press resistance, and composure, some crucial attributes for a modern number six.

He may lack Partey’s physicality, but tactically, he looks a near-perfect long-term successor. In contrast, Nørgaard provides the steel and grit for tougher fixtures like St James’ Park away.

Partey’s next destination could soon become one of the biggest transfer headlines of the summer.

Do you think Arsenal will miss Partey next season?

Daniel O

