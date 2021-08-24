Arsenal midfielder hailed as ‘complete player’ ahead of Italy move

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been praised ahead of his proposed move to Fiorentina, with former star Michele Gelsi claiming he will be an ‘important player’ in Serie A.
The Uruguay international spent last season on loan with Atletico Madrid in La Liga, helping them to their first La Liga title in even years, but having failed to earn a regular starting role, the Spanish side opted against trying to sign him on a more permanent deal.
Torreira is now expected to travel to Italy to complete a move to Fiorentina on loan for the current season, with La Viola said to have a €15 Million option to buy included in the deal.
Former Fiorentina star Gelsi believes he will be an ‘important’ signing this season, adding that ‘he is a complete player’.
“He is an excellent player,” he told TuttoMercato(via InsideFutbol).
“I know him personally, he is a serious boy and has made great progress since his days at Pescara.
“He would be an important player for the Fiorentina midfield.
“He drives the team ahead, he has personality and can shoot.
“He is a complete player for Fiorentina’s requirements.”
Torreira definitely has talent, but he struggled to settle in North London unfortunately, and a return to Italy should suit the midfielder.
I’ve no doubt that he will impress back in Serie A, and he could well be a huge boost to their chances of returning to Europe next season.
Patrick
yeah right, one mans ceiling is another mans floor.
But serioulsy what was torreira’s flaw?…what really happened or is arteta that bad with man management?… ozil, xhaka(though average at best)*my opinion*,bellerin,seliba(now playing in UCL),willock(which I bliv can come good if given a proper coaching nd good man management) now Torreira to say a few.
Guys!…wake up!!…this dude(arteta) has a problem, but I bliv we will still give him time, y?… cos we are arsenal football club!
That’s what we do !
Yep arteta was responsible for torreira only playing good for half a season and ozil, bellerin decline. Arteta must be soo good to be able to affect arsenal players when he was still at man city with pep. Not gonna mention how he made the best midfielder in the world xhaka during wenger/emery era become average. The man has many flaws but don’t go inventing fake bs.