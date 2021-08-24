Arsenal midfielder hailed as ‘complete player’ ahead of Italy move

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been praised ahead of his proposed move to Fiorentina, with former star Michele Gelsi claiming he will be an ‘important player’ in Serie A.

The Uruguay international spent last season on loan with Atletico Madrid in La Liga, helping them to their first La Liga title in even years, but having failed to earn a regular starting role, the Spanish side opted against trying to sign him on a more permanent deal.

Torreira is now expected to travel to Italy to complete a move to Fiorentina on loan for the current season, with La Viola said to have a €15 Million option to buy included in the deal.

Former Fiorentina star Gelsi believes he will be an ‘important’ signing this season, adding that ‘he is a complete player’.

“He is an excellent player,” he told TuttoMercato(via InsideFutbol).

“I know him personally, he is a serious boy and has made great progress since his days at Pescara.

“He would be an important player for the Fiorentina midfield.

“He drives the team ahead, he has personality and can shoot.

“He is a complete player for Fiorentina’s requirements.”

Torreira definitely has talent, but he struggled to settle in North London unfortunately, and a return to Italy should suit the midfielder.

I’ve no doubt that he will impress back in Serie A, and he could well be a huge boost to their chances of returning to Europe next season.

Patrick