Arsenal midfielder hits a sensational hat trick for his country

Last season, Mikel Merino was deployed as Arsenal’s makeshift striker for much of the campaign, an unusual role for the midfielder, which provided him with a unique opportunity to develop his goalscoring instincts. While he was not prolific during his spell as the team’s number nine, his time in that position appears to have aided his finishing and attacking awareness. The midfielder has steadily improved his ability to score, a trend that has continued into his international duties.

Merino’s Breakthrough on the International Stage

In Spain’s opening match of the current international window against Bulgaria, Merino opened his goalscoring account, delivering a well-taken strike that demonstrated his growing confidence in front of goal. However, he was far from finished. As reported by Hayters, he went on to score a remarkable hat-trick in Spain’s 6-0 victory over Turkiye, a nation widely regarded as having one of the strongest sides on the continent.

Merino’s performance was a showcase of his versatility and finishing ability. He scored three times and could have added further goals, with his third strike being the standout moment of the match. Receiving a pass from Lamine Yamal, Merino unleashed a 20-yard effort that proved unstoppable for the goalkeeper, putting Spain 5-0 ahead. His display illustrated not only his technical skill but also his composure under pressure, emphasising his potential to become a more consistent goalscoring presence.

Implications for Arsenal and Future Prospects

Merino has now scored six goals for Spain since the start of 2025, a tally that is likely to increase as he continues to feature in the international setup. His rising confidence on the international stage suggests that he could become an increasingly influential figure for both club and country.

For Arsenal, the hope is that Merino can translate this form into domestic performances. Regular game time will be essential if he is to replicate his international goalscoring feats in the Premier League. The midfielder has demonstrated that he possesses the skill set to make a meaningful impact in front of goal, but consistent opportunities on the pitch will be required to fully harness his attacking potential.

If Arsenal can integrate Merino’s improved finishing into their tactical framework, the team could benefit from an additional scoring threat from midfield, complementing their existing forwards. His recent performances for Spain provide a clear indication that the midfielder is entering a phase of his career where he can consistently contribute goals, and both club and country will be eager to see him maintain this trajectory.

